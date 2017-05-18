Mark Ronson And Wife Josephine de La Baume Split After 5 Years Of Marriage

Famed music producer Mark Ronson and his French actress wife, Josephine de La Baume, are confirmed to have split.

The couple has been married for five years, but de La Baume filed for divorce last week, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing the official separation date as April 21st.

De La Baume is reportedly asking the court to award her spousal support. She is also said to be asking Ronson to pay her legal fees.

41-year-old Ronson and 32-year-old de La Baume married in September of 2011 in the south of France, and do not have any children together.

Ronson is most well-known currently for his partnership with Bruno Mars. The two men took home Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards for Mars’ “Uptown Funk” last year. However, Ronson actually previously won the same award for his work on the late Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab.”

Being no stranger to dating celebrities, Ronson was actually engaged previously to Rashida Jones (The Office), and he also dated Daisy Lowe, the daughter of Gavin Rossdale, frontman for British rock band Bush.

De La Baume has only been acting professionally for about seven years, but she has racked up a moderately impressive list of co-starring films, including 2013’s Rush, which was directed by Ron Howard and starred Chris Hemsworth.

Next up, she can be seen in the French comedy-drama Madame, which stars Harvey Keitel (Pulp Fiction) and Toni Collette (xXx: Return of Xander Cage).

Conversely, things are moving in a different direction for Mark Ronson’s sister Charlotte, who just welcomed a baby boy into the world with her boyfriend Nate Ruess, who is the singer for the band Fun.

There’s no official statement from Ronson’s camp at this time, but he has been regularly posting on his social media accounts, so we can probably safely presume he’s fully aware and ready to move on.

