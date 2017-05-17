Man Tries To Kiss Snake, Ends Up In Hospital

There are many great opportunities for humanity to interact with and enjoy the wonders of the natural world around us. Conversely, there are some things we should probably avoid doing, like making out with poisonous reptiles.

For some reason, a Florida man had to find that out the hard way, after he attempted to do just that but really only accomplished landing himself in the hospital.

It all started when a man named Charles Goff found the snake Monday night.

Goff claims to know how to handle snakes, so he put this one safely in a tank somewhere outside of his home after identifying it as a rattlesnake.

The following day, Goff discovered that some of his neighbors had been messing around with the wild reptile while he was asleep. He told reporters, “The next morning before I got up, they were playing with the snake.”

One of the men, Ron Reinold, apparently decided to make a romantic move on the snake. Goff said, “One boy said, ‘I’m going to kiss it in the mouth,’ and the snake bit him in the face.”

He went to say, “Ron was just acting silly, you know? I guess he said he could kiss the devil and get away with it, but evidently, he didn’t.”

No, he sure didn’t get away with it, because Reinold then had to be airlifted to a hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

Reinold is reportedly doing much better now. It was reported that one of his family members posted on social media, “He was put in a coma & was not supposed to wake up for days. He woke up & is signing with his hands.”

Additionally, Goff went on to say that after the snake bit Reinold the men accidentally let it get loose. He continued, “So the snake is still out here running around somewhere.”

The lesson here… maybe don’t try to get fresh with wild rattlesnakes. Or any animal, really. Doctors certainly don’t recommend it.

