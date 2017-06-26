Louisiana Teacher Accused Of Having Threesome With Student And Co-Worker Found Not Guilty

Almost four years ago, two Louisiana teachers were accused of having a threesome with one of their students, and now one of them is getting away pretty much scot-free.

In a shocking turn of events, Judge Danyelle Taylor found Shelley Dufresne not guilty on two counts of “carnal knowledge of a juvenile.”

The judge stated to the court, “I do not believe that the threshold has been met by the evidence presented to this court.”

In 2014, Dufresne and her co-worker Rachel Respess we’re both arrested after word got out that Dufresne had been engaging in sexual contact with one of her students, a minor at the time, and that Respess had been involved in one of those encounters.

Dufresne pleaded guilty to a lesser obscenity charge in 2015, after coming clean about sleeping with her underage student.

On Wednesday, Judge Taylor cited her ruling as being due to a lack of physical evidence since all that the prosecutor had to go on was the credibility of the now 19-year-old.

She reportedly stated, “I am left with the inconsistent and factually inaccurate statements of a person who I now understand does not want to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

Paul Connick, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney, is said to be dissatisfied with the verdict, saying, “As a district attorney, I feel that we have an obligation to ensure that schools are safe learning environments and that our students are not preyed upon by those placed in positions of trust.”

Respess still faces charges in Jefferson Parish but her trial has yet to start.

Ultimately, it’s possible that her charges will get dropped as well following the precedent set at Dufresne’s trial this week.

