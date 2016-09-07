Liam Hemsworth Dotes On Fiance Miley Cyrus On Set of ‘The Voice’

Liam Hemsworth proves he's the best fiancé ever by visiting the lovely Miley Cyrus on the set of The Voice.

The filming days on the set of The Voice are long and arduous, so Hemsworth has been keeping Cyrus company. And according to an inside source at Hollywoodlife.com, these visits will likely continue throughout the season.

It's a match made in heaven, or at least in Hollywood. When Hemsworth and Cyrus got back together towards the end of 2015, they kept their relationship out of the spotlight. But that was then. Now, the happy couple are regularly spotted out and about and even post loving photos of each other on their Instagram pages.

It's been rumored the couple could be planning their wedding for sometime this year, but of course we'll just have to wait and see for ourselves.

When do you think Hemsworth and Cyrus should get married?

[ H/T Hollywoodlife ]