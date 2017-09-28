‘Law and Order’ Veteran and Broadway Director Ed Sherin Dies at 87

Emmy-award winning producer and Broadway director, Ed Sherin has died at the age of 87.

Sherin, who executed produced more than 160 episodes of Law & Order and directed more than 20 Broadway shows passed away while in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

The Wrap reports that Sherin was part of the Director's Guild of America for half a century with the guild announcing his untimely death.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we remember our dear friend and colleague Ed, whose legacy as a director, commitment to our guild and strength and fervor in his service were an example for us all," said a statement from former DGA President Michael Apted. Ed served as vice president with Michael.

While cause of death is unknown at this time, Sherin was a TV veteran and directed several NBC dramas over the years, including the Law & Order franchise, along with its "Criminal Intent" and "Special Victims Unit" chapters.

Sherin spent many years as a stage and screen actor before diving into directing and producing. He married actress, Jane Alexander and leaves behind her and their four children including stepson actor-director Jace Alexander.

