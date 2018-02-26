Kylie Jenner Unveils Intimate ‘Mamas’ Photo On Instagram

To celebrate Mother's Day, many celebrities shared photos of their mothers on social media, paying tribute to the women who helped them become the people they are today. One of Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's Kylie Jenner posted a different type of photo on her Instagram account, but still took advantage of the trend by including the caption, "mamas." mamas A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 14, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT In the photo, Kylie is clearly wearing little more than a pair of skimpy underwear while sunlight casts a dramatic glow on the makeup mogul. Jenner posed for the photo alongside friend Jordyn Woods, who she has regularly been popping up in Jenner's social media posts. The two took the photo while in a bathroom, with Woods only wearing a towel, so it's unclear what type of trouble they were up to, other than taking photos of one another. Kylie isn't a mother herself, so she wasn't using the word "mama" in the literal sense, but earlier in the day had shared other photos that gave a glimpse into her family life. Scroll down to see more photos from Kylie's Mother's Day celebration!

Jenner would never miss an opportunity to post a photo in which she flaunts her physique, so Mother's Day is no different. The 19-year-old posted a photo of herself that gave a glimpse of her toned torso while she enjoyed what appeared to be a chilled, caffeinated beverage. Considering how many photos she posts of herself, it's possible that Kylie is her own favorite member of the Kardashian clan, and she's definitely not the only one who holds that opinion. In fact, Kylie is so popular, she has spawned her own spin-off reality series, Life of Kylie, which recently got its first trailer. In the promo for the upcoming reality series, Jenner reveals, "When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't. Nobody has a perfect life. Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy." Earlier in May, Kylie released a statement about the show, saying, "The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends." Life of Kylie is set to debut on the E! network on Thursday, July 6 at 10:00 pm.