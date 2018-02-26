Kylie Jenner Unveils Intimate ‘Mamas’ Photo On Instagram
To celebrate Mother's Day, many celebrities shared photos of their mothers on social media, paying tribute to the women who helped them become the people they are today. One of Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's Kylie Jenner posted a different type of photo on her Instagram account, but still took advantage of the trend by including the caption, "mamas."
In the photo, Kylie is clearly wearing little more than a pair of skimpy underwear while sunlight casts a dramatic glow on the makeup mogul. Jenner posed for the photo alongside friend Jordyn Woods, who she has regularly been popping up in Jenner's social media posts.
The two took the photo while in a bathroom, with Woods only wearing a towel, so it's unclear what type of trouble they were up to, other than taking photos of one another.
Kylie isn't a mother herself, so she wasn't using the word "mama" in the literal sense, but earlier in the day had shared other photos that gave a glimpse into her family life.
Jenner would never miss an opportunity to post a photo in which she flaunts her physique, so Mother's Day is no different. The 19-year-old posted a photo of herself that gave a glimpse of her toned torso while she enjoyed what appeared to be a chilled, caffeinated beverage.
Considering how many photos she posts of herself, it's possible that Kylie is her own favorite member of the Kardashian clan, and she's definitely not the only one who holds that opinion. In fact, Kylie is so popular, she has spawned her own spin-off reality series, Life of Kylie, which recently got its first trailer.
In the promo for the upcoming reality series, Jenner reveals, "When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't. Nobody has a perfect life. Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy."
Earlier in May, Kylie released a statement about the show, saying, "The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends."
Life of Kylie is set to debut on the E! network on Thursday, July 6 at 10:00 pm.
Despite posting multiple photos of herself later in the day, she did kick off the Mother's Day festivities by posting a photo of herself with her mom Kris with the caption "my heart."
Kris caught her fair share of flack with how she chose to celebrate the holiday on her social media page, choosing to actively omit her ex Caitlyn from her posts.
Throughout the day, Kris shared photos of her kids, a photo of her own mother, and a photo of her former husband Robert Kardashian, who passed away. Considering how many of her family members appeared on her social media channels throughout the series of posts, this was clearly an act of aggression.
The feud between Kris and Caitlyn has been heated the last few weeks, as Caitlyn has been divulging intimate details about Kris in her memoir, revealing details about how she "wasn't comfortable" having sex with her and thinks Kris "sold out" by agreeing to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Kylie got back to her more traditional posts following the holiday, sharing a more glamorous photo that appeared as though it could have been an outtake from a photo shoot.
The model must have really appreciated spending time with her family on Sunday, as her rumored new beau faced some legal trouble and was arrested late Saturday night.
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at the conclusion of his show with charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and endangering the welfare of a minor at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion in Rogers for his Birds Eye View Tour. He was released later that evening without bail and will return to Arkansas to appear in court.
Neither Kylie nor Scott have confirmed the extent of their relationship, but have been rumored to have taken a romantic interest in one another since mid-April when the two were seen cozying up to one another at the Coachella music festival. Scott performed at the event and is said to have given Kylie a kiss immediately after his performance.
A few weeks earlier, Kylie had ended her three-year relationship with rapper Tyga.
