Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Figure In Black Lace Swimsuit On Instagram

Summer is a month away and 19-year-old Kylie Jenner is already getting into the swing of things.

The reality star and lip kit mogul took to Instagram, sharing a picture of herself in quite the one piece. The swimsuit featured sheer panels over the stomach showing off Kylie’s amazingly toned physique.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seen standing in a pool with wet hair which is slicked back in the shot as her ample bust is front and center.

Kylie kept the caption short and simple, writing, “Sweet.”

Up Next: Khloe Kardashian Spotted Holding Joint On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Check out the sultry pic below:

sweet A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 17, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Meanwhile, The busy starlet is filming and gearing up for the release of her very own E! docu-series, Life Of Kylie.

In a new preview of the show, which debuts July 6, she revealed some truths about being famous.

More: Kim Kardashian’s Assistant Tells All In New Interview

The glitzy trailer for the show, which is billed as giving fans an inside track on what it’s like to be a reality star and promises to take them inside her private world, sees her reflecting on her life pre-fame.

“I started filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians when I was nine-years-old. I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting ourselves into,” Kylie told the camera.

She also hinted that she couldn’t keep up her glamorous image long-term as the pressure would get to her.

“I can’t do it forever,” the TV star said among a slew of clips during various photo shoots.

More: Kendall Jenner Has Bicycle Spill, Eats Dirt

Jenner has been dating rapper Travis Scott after her break up with boyfriend of almost two years Tyga earlier this year.

[H/T Daily Mail]