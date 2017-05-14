Kurt Sutter Thanks Katey Sagal For Being ‘An Amazing Mother’

Kurt Sutter created one of the most intense and violent shows of the last ten years with Sons of Anarchy, which showed the inner workings of a motorcycle gang and the bonds that exist amongst members. Despite the show's intensity, the creator himself has a much softer side, as seen when honoring his wife and show star Katey Sagal in the below Instagram post.

FB Mothers Day. @kateylous thank you for being an amazing mother and for teaching me how to be a decent father. A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on May 14, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Sutter shared the video of his family at some sort of Mother's Day celebration, tagging his wife to say "thank you for being an amazing mother and for teaching me how to be a decent father."

For the last few weeks, Sutter has spent more of his time documenting the filming of the Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC more than documenting his personal life.

Although the touching personal message might stand out from Sutter's recent posts, he's never been shy about sharing intimate moments from his personal life, exposing his fans to his and Sagal's life, who played Gemma Morrow on the series. Sutter's social media presence also showed a softer side of Sagal, who played the tough-as-nails female head of the motorcycle club in the series.

Earlier this year, Sagal opened up in an incredibly revealing interview in which she detailed a crushing addiction to drugs.

When speaking with Nightline, the actress admitted, "I had a drug and alcohol problem that lasted through my 20s." She added, "I had a tendency to sort of run with a crowd that had the same kind of problems that I did, or bigger ones."

It was through a chance encounter on the set of a TV show that helped enlighten her to changing her habits.

"I met a person on a job who was sober. And she talked to me about it," she explained. "Suddenly out of nowhere popped up a lot of people who were living clean and sober. And I didn't know about that. "

The actress has been sober for 30 years, but she admitted it's still a daily struggle. "What I've learned is I can do anything for 24 hours," she admitted.

The interview also included Sagal revealing a relationship she had with KISS lead singer Gene Simmons that had been going on for decades, beginning back in the '70s. After admitting details of the relationsihp in her memoir, Simmons' daughter spoke out against the actress, taking issue with the claims.

