Kim Kardashian And Daughter North Meet Ariana Grande And Take Adorable Selfies

North West is only 3-years-old and she’s already friends with some of the biggest names in music.

North and momma Kim took to social media to share some spectacular selfies with Ariana Grande Friday evening.

Kim and North were backstage at the singer’s Dangerous Woman Tour at Forum in Inglewood Calif.

The trio had some fun with their favorite Snapchat filters, and even played with Grande’s dogs!

And it appears Kim K and North weren’t the only Kardashian-Jenners to hang out with the “Dangerous Woman” songstress recently.

On Thursday evening, Grande visited the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin after performing at the Honda Center. “A bunch of hooligans running around Disneyland!” Baldwin captioned a photo on Instagram.

a bunch of hooligans running around Disneyland! A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

