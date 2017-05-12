Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Get Quality Family Time With Kids At Museum Of Ice Cream

Kim Kardashian West and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian had the best family day. The Kardashians took their daughter’s Penelope and North to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles on Thursday and documented their adventures over Snapchat.

Kim dressed to impress, sporting a chic Baja East body-hugging tank dress and strappy heels, which she flaunted in a video taken in front of one of the museum’s full-length mirrors.

Three-year-old North, looked equally fab, sporting a light pink Alexander Wang slip dress and trendy sneakers.

Check out both mommy and daughter below:

Kourtney also opted for black, while her 4-year-old daughter, Penelope, wore a cute top knot, silky top and distressed denim jeans. The two looked absolutely adorable while lying in a pool of colorful sprinkles.

Kourtney captioned the pic with just a capital letter P. Check her and Penelope out below:

At one point, Kourtney and Kim’s longtime friend, Jonathan Cheban, also got in on the fun, snapping a selfie in front of giant-sized popsicles.

Meanwhile, Kim’s husband, Kanye West, has been attempting to stay out of the public eye.

“He’s focusing on getting back into the public spotlight really slow,” a source told ET. “That’s the main reason why he didn’t want to go to the Met Ball. He’s still very close friends with Anna [Wintour] and loves her dearly, but right now it’s all about him and staying healthy.”

