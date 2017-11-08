Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Slim Figure In ‘Revenge Body’ Photo Shoot

Khloe Kardashian has revealed more of her fantastic physique in a recent photo shoot for her hit TV series, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. In the pics we see Khloe sporting a very formal, white form fitting dress. It was slit at the thigh and featured a plunging neckline allowing for Khloe to show off her new figure. She accessorized the look with a sparkly body chain that wrapped around her neck. Her blonde locks flowed freely as she kept the hair style simplistic with a part down the middle. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the Instagram snaps: "Shooting for Revenge Body ??." Check her out below: Shooting for Revenge Body 💪🏽 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 10, 2017 at 10:09am PDT Scroll down to see Khloe's amazing revenge body and how she achieved it:

​ In another set of photos Khloe showed off her amazing makeup with a few selfies. The 32-year-old reality star went full glam for the shoot. In the pics we see Khloe looking almost golden. Her skin was a fabulous golden color with a neutral pink lip color and a bold orange color around the eye. She captioned the pic, "I'm a moody girl I suppose." Check her out below: I'm a moody girl I suppose A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 10, 2017 at 10:14am PDT