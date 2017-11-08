Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Slim Figure In ‘Revenge Body’ Photo Shoot
Khloe Kardashian has revealed more of her fantastic physique in a recent photo shoot for her hit TV series, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.
In the pics we see Khloe sporting a very formal, white form fitting dress. It was slit at the thigh and featured a plunging neckline allowing for Khloe to show off her new figure.
She accessorized the look with a sparkly body chain that wrapped around her neck. Her blonde locks flowed freely as she kept the hair style simplistic with a part down the middle.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the Instagram snaps: "Shooting for Revenge Body ??."
Check her out below:
Scroll down to see Khloe's amazing revenge body and how she achieved it:
In another set of photos Khloe showed off her amazing makeup with a few selfies.
The 32-year-old reality star went full glam for the shoot. In the pics we see Khloe looking almost golden.
Her skin was a fabulous golden color with a neutral pink lip color and a bold orange color around the eye.
She captioned the pic, "I'm a moody girl I suppose."
Check her out below:
The starlet has been absolutely motivated to get the best body she can and her hard work has payed off.
The hard work is evident as Khloe often takes to social media showing off her intense workout sessions.
In early April, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a video of her workout on the E! series. In the video we see Khloe with her older sister Kourtney doing some fun intense workouts.
She captioned the video: " West coast, tune in to E! at 9pm for a brand new #KUWTK!!"
Although some of her workouts seem light and fun, the reality show starlet has shared some videos showing just how intense these workout routines can get.
In one video posted in February we see Khloe going complete beast mode. She captioned the vid: "Missing my beast mode workouts!"
The hard work and intense workout sessions have payed off and Khloe knows it.
The reality star often post pics of herself and her new physique, especially in 2017. For International Women's Day, Khloe shared a photo of herself in a form fitted red dress with the caption, "#InternationalWomensDay."
Another memorable pic from Khloe and her fab physique was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a emerald green dress. The form fitted piece hugged every inch of her curves and left her looking phenomenal. She captioned the picture: "On set ."
Check her out below:
[H/T Instagram, Khloe Kardashian]