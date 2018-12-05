Kate Gosselin’s Daughters Talk About Their Relationship With Dad Jon Gosselin

Mady and Cara Gosselin are coming clean about their relationship with their dad.

After Jon Gosselin previously told Entertainment Tonight that he doesn’t see the girls often, the 15-year-old twins are setting the record straight about the reason they don’t spend time with their estranged dad.

Although Cara was reluctant to talk about her dad, telling PEOPLE, “I wouldn’t even know what to say about him,” her sister Mady revealed that there’s a reason for their strained relationship.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady shared. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” Mady she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”

Mady and Cara’s mom, Kate Gosselin, explained that the family is focusing on the important things.

“When you’re younger, you may have more energy, but when you’re older, you’re wiser,” she said. “We’ve been through so much, from the divorce to issues with Collin, and now I see that the other things I thought were important are just not.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com