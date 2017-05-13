Kat Dennings Shares Touching Message With Fans About ‘2 Broke Girls’ Cancellation

Shortly after the announcement was made Friday night that CBS would not be renewing the sitcom 2 Broke Girls, one of the show’s stars, Kat Dennings, took to Instagram to share her thoughts with her fans.

In the message, Dennings reveals, “We’ve had a wonderful 6 seasons as Max and Caroline and we thank all of you for watching and enjoying it along with us.”

She added, “We are so proud of our time on 2 Broke Girls and of all the things this experience has given us, the most treasured is our lifelong friendship.”

The show debuted in 2011 and told the tale of Max (Dennings) and Caroline (Beth Behrs) as two young women working in a diner as they tried to raise money to open their own cupcake business.

CBS and the show’s producers had apparently been in negotiations to bring the series back for a final season, debating between if it should be 13 or 18 episodes. All those negotiations were for naught, apparently, as it won’t be returning at all on the network.

The decision to cancel the series was perplexing to many, as CBS renewed shows like Man With A Plan and Superior Donuts, which both had lower ratings than 2 Broke Girls.

The behind-the-scene details, however, might give a clearer picture as to why the show wasn’t renewed. Despite airing on CBS, the network didn’t own the series, so when it was sold to other networks for syndication, they didn’t see any of that revenue.

A silver lining to CBS not owning the series is that the producers can pursue other networks to air a final season or even continue the series. Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have been go-to destinations for bringing back fan-favorite series that might not have brought in the biggest ratings, so there’s still hope.

Dennings might be most well-known for her role on the CBS sitcom, but she’s also starred in films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Thor, and Thor: The Dark World.

