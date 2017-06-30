Kaley Cuoco Posts New ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Kaley Cuoco teased her fans with an all-new Big Bang Theory behind-the-scenes photo. The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a look at the crowded spectacle that makes up the production involved with the award-winning CBS series.

A little outdoor @bigbangtheory_cbs field trip .... tv magic 🎞📽 A post shared by @normancook on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

The blond bombshell shared the snap with the caption: "A little outdoor @bigbangtheory_cbs field trip....tv magic."

The black and white image shows the crew of BBT setting up an outdoor shot for an upcoming episode of the wildly popular sitcom. The gang was evidently stepping away from their go-to hangout, Sheldon and Leonard's apartment, to film some outside shots at a city setting.

When Kaley Cuoco isn't sharing behind-the-scenes shots from the set of BBT, she has been frequently posting photos with her beau, Karl Cook. The two seem to be head over heels in love with one another and can't help but show off their happiness on social media.

Most recently, Cuoco took to Instagram to reveal a photo that was captured in the moments before laying a kiss on her boyfriend. The two were wearing old fashioned getups as Kaley sported a flowing dress while Karl rocked a vest and tie combo with a classy hat.

Kaley shared the heartwarming photo with the caption: "I am realizing the other night meant the world to me for so many reasons, but some of those reasons go deeper than anyone could ever know. I never thought I could find someone that looks at me, the exact way I look at them. With 100% truth. @mrtankcook you are my Prince Charming."

