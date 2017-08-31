Joanna Gaines Addresses Rumors She’s Leaving ‘Fixer Upper’

HGTV star, Joanna Gaines wants Fixer Upper fans to know that she is definitely not going anywhere.

Up Next: 'Fixer Upper' Homeowner Claims Chip and Joanna Gaines 'Deceived' Her

For months, rumors have been circulating that Gaines is getting ready to pursue a second career in the beauty industry, promoting a product known as "Derma Folia Renewal Anti-Aging Serum." The story, which claimed to be from Cosmopolitan magazine, stated the 39-year-old was "showing up late to the construction sites" because of this reason.

However, reps for Gaines previously confirmed to the press that the rumor was untrue. On Friday, the home designer took to social media to share the truth, proving she's had enough and has much bigger plans in store for fans.

"There have been rumors floating around about me leaving the show to start a skincare/makeup line," she wrote. "I wanted to take a minute to let y'all know that it's simply not true. This is a SCAM!"

Gaines went on to write, "We have nothing to do with it and have been trying to stop it for some time. You can help! Please spread the word by sharing, re-posting, and/or re-tweeting this post and send any information regarding the fake news websites or sponsored ads to reporting@magnoliamarket.com."

More: 'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Step up to Help Paralyzed Firefighter

She added the hashtags, "don't buy the cream" and for those wondering about the fate of the show, "season five is coming."

As owners of Magnolia Homes in Waco, Texas, Gaines and her husband, Chip, have hosted the HGTV renovation series, Fixer Upper since 2013.

Photo credit: Instagram / @joannagaines