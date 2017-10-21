Jim Carrey Allegedly Illegally Obtained Drugs For Late Girlfriend Cathriona White

Comedian Jim Carrey‘s late girlfriend Cathriona White committed suicide last September, and her husband Mark Burton is now filing a lawsuit alleging that Carrey illegally obtained prescription drugs to give to White, E! News reports.

The suit alleges that White was receiving drugs from Carrey, who obtained them under a fake name, and that the comedian gave White the drugs “despite the fact that he knew full well that Ms. White was ill equipped to ingest and manage highly addictive prescription drugs outside the care of a licensed physician; was prone to depression; and had previously attempted to take her own life,” according to court documents.

Burton, who was separated from White at the time of her death, is suing Carrey for wrongful death and violation of the drug dealer liability act. The suit also alleges that the comedian “took steps to conceal and obfuscate his involvement and culpability in Ms. White’s untimely and tragic death.”

The allegations say that Carrey monitored White’s movements, but failed to report when she did not leave her house for more than a day. Carrey then allegedly tried to “cover-up his conduct and complicity in [White’s] death” by sending a “bogus text message on September 27, 2015 to White (who was already deceased) pretending as though he had misplaced the drugs and insinuating White may have taken them from Carrey without his knowledge…”

“We will be calling on the Los Angeles DA to open an investigation into Mr. Carrey’s role in the death of Ms. White,” Michael Avenatti, an attorney for Burton, told E! News. “We look forward to the evidence and facts supporting the allegations in the case coming to light.”

