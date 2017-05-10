Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Reveals Hilarious Video Featuring Their Son And Salsa

There was a time when Jessa Duggar was one of the more scandal-free Duggars, and even critics of the family agreed that she seemed to be among the least problematic of Jim Bob and Michelle’s many, many children. And it looks like she attempting to return to that lifestyle.

Jessa recently took to Instagram to share an adorably hilarious video of her oldest son Spurgeon with a bowl of salsa.

The Counting On reality star showed a short video of her son drinking a small bowl of salsa. The child is first seen attempting to eat it with a chip before he decides the chip is taking way too long and just puts the bowl to his lips and chugs it down.

Jessa captioned the short video, “You know the salsa’s good when… 😂.”

Meanwhile, it has been recently reported that Ben and Jessa’s Paris love lock has been removed and will be auctioned off.

Now, it is not as bad as it sounds. Ben and Jessa etched their names and wedding date into a padlock and placed it on the Pont de l’Archevêché bridge in Paris. However, not long after the Seewalds placed their love lock on the bridge, local authorities deemed the practice unstable as the bridge was being weighed down too heavily by the weight of so many padlocks.

The padlocks were being kept in storage with the majority of them still attached to the bridge’s old railings that was also removed in the process. But after some consideration, authorities decided that every last one of the love locks are going up for auction this month to benefit three charities that help refugees in distress. So it looks like Jessa and Ben’s love will benefit someone else, and what more can you really ask for?

