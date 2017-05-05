IT Sneak Preview Coming During 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

The first trailer for the IT remake ran away with the record for most online views than any other film in history, and now we’re getting another sneak peek at the film.

Regram from @mtv: Don’t miss an exclusive sneak of @ITMovieOfficial during the #MTVAwards this Sunday at 8/7c ‼️ #ITMovie A post shared by IT Movie 🎈 (@itmovieofficial) on May 4, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

When the MTV Movie & TV Awards airs this Sunday, it will feature an exclusive sneak peek at the film which Warner Bros. and New Line have partnered with the music television channel to air.

If for any reason you’re unfamiliar with the film, it’s a horror movie based on a 1986 story by Stephen King, and it’s a sort-of remake of a 1990 film that also adapted the story.

The premise is described as follows: “Children start to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine. The neighborhood children unite together to face Pennywise, an evil clown whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

Excitingly, a representative for the horror master himself was quoted as saying, “Steve asked me to pass along that he saw a screening of IT today and wanted to let everybody know that they should stop worrying about it as the producers have done a wonderful job with the production.”

IT stars Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), and Bill Skarsgård (The Divergent Series: Allegiant) as It / Pennywise the Clown. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 8th, 2017.

