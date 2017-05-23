Iggy Azalea Addresses Beef With ‘X-Factor’ Co-Star Adam Lambert

Rapper Iggy Azalea has never shied away from confrontation, rarely backing down from any of the feuds she has with fellow celebrities. Despite her willingness to put up a good fight, Azalea says the beef with X-Factor Australia host Adam Lambert isn’t what the media made it out to be, even though he referred to her as a “diva who doesn’t know anything about singing.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Azalea explained, “Well actually, Adam’s a really good friend of mine and this is completely entertainment.”

The crowd booed at the initial mention of the comments, but clearly Lambert’s comments didn’t impact the performer.

She continued, “He came to my dressing room the day after and was like, ‘Oh my God girl, I’m so sorry, please don’t hate me, they told me to upstairs,’ and I was like, ok.”

Considering the Australian show got canceled, the whole situation seemed to be blown out of proportion, according to Azalea. “And funnily enough the show got canceled, so I guess the ratings were a little low, but nice try Adam,” the musician joked.

Lambert made the comments last November while promoting the X-Factor on a radio show.

Luckily for Azalea, she has plenty of other opportunities to fall back on, despite her TV gig ending.

The 26-year-old is currently gearing up to release her latest album, Digital Distortion, in June. The first single from the album, “Mo’ Bounce,” was released along with a twerking-heavy video, which took a much bigger toll on the singer than you’d expect.

While being interviewed for an Australian radio show, Azalea went into detail about the work required to make the video, revealing, “It’s a lot—I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

The singer might be known for the dancing style, but it doesn’t entirely come naturally, as she pointed out, “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.” She added, “My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do.”

[H/T Daily Mail]