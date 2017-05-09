Florida Man Accused Of Murder Says Girlfriend Passed Away In NSFW Way

A court in Florida is learning that not all murder charges are straightforward cases, as they attempt to prosecute a man whose defense against his second-degree murder charge is that he accidentally choked his girlfriend to death during oral sex.

65-year-old Richard Henry Patterson does admit that he choked 60-year-old Francisca Marquinez to death one fateful October night in 2015, but he and his lawyer maintain that the death was a result of “rough sex” gone awry and that it was entirely unintentional.

Ken Padowitz, Patterson’s attorney, has also brought in Broward County Medical Examiner Dr. Ronald Wright as an expert witness who will reportedly testify that Marquinez’s death “is consistent with being accidentally sexually asphyxiated during oral sex.”

The unusual dynamics of this case don’t end there, however.

As an element of their defense, Patterson and his lawyer are hoping to enter the man’s penis as evidence in the trial, insisting that it’s crucial to their case that the jury sees the member firsthand.

Patterson was quoted as saying, “Although the object to be viewed is not a place but a part of the human anatomy, it is material and relevant, the view by the jury is essential for them to fully understand the Dr. Wright’s testimony and the defense in this case.”

Jury selection has not actually begun in the case as of yet, but Patterson went on to claim, “My client is innocent and we are confident when the jury hears the evidence and the scientific evidence in this case, they are going to come back with a verdict of not guilty.”

Padowitz has suggested to the court that he would like to schedule a disrobed viewing where Patterson could show himself to the jury, as well as the judge, defendant, and prosecuting attorney with himself present as well.

Reporters reached out to Joyce David, a defense lawyer from Brooklyn, to get his reaction to the unusual request. David is known for using a version of the “rough sex” defense in court, but still responded, “Really, couldn’t they just make a mold or something?”

41-year-old Omar Andrade, Francisca Marquinez’s son, told journalists that he thought Patterson’s defense was “desperate,” saying, “It’s totally false. He’s a desperate man trying to avoid being convicted for the crime. He’s trying to do anything to not go to jail.”

He went on to speak about his mother, saying that she was “loving,” and “a great person overall.” Andrade concluded by saying, “She had no problems in her personal life or anything else to warrant anything like what happened to her.”

