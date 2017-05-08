Farrah Abraham Sparks Controversy With Bollywood-Inspired Red Carpet Attire

Farrah Abraham is no stranger to controversy. She almost welcomes it at this point. So it’s no surprise that the outfit she wore to tonight’s MTV Movie and TV Awards is sparking a lot of talk.

Keeping dry @mtv Movie Awards A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on May 7, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

Donning an ensemble fully inspired by Bollywood, the Omaha native turned heads, for better or for worse, by wearing a pink and gold outfit that was accessorized with a correlating headpiece, as well as a bindi on her forehead.

One Twitter user very likely predicted the oncoming blowback Abraham might receive by saying, “Farrah Abraham is gonna get so much s–t for that outfit.”

However, it turns out the 25-year-old anticipated a visceral reaction from viewers, as she told TooFab that she was not “at all” worried about being accused of racial insensitivity.

She defended her garment choice by saying she felt it would “bring culture” to the awards show.

Lastly, she stated, “I think this will inspire others to embrace new cultures and have good experiences, ” and that it made her feel “freaking amazing, Bollywood and sexy!“

The Crew @mtv A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on May 7, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

One Twitter user sarcastically said, “I didn’t know Farrah Abraham was Syrian.”

Another person took issue with the way the Teen Mom star presents herself in interviews, pleading, “can we please stop filming any convos that [Abraham] has?? What an embarrassment!!”

Her intentions may have missed the mark as people do not seem to be responding well to her look.

