Farrah Abraham Bashes ‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Stars For 'Procreating' While On The Show

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham recently talked with HollywoodLife.com and revealed she is waiting to have more kids, while also subtly shading co-stars Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout.

The 25-year-old reality TV star talked to the websites podcast to discuss her new show, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition and she made it clear that her family will not be growing anytime soon.

"I mean it's definitely been my choice everyday to not have another child at this time, and I think that's allowed me to really be sure that I have relationships with the right people," she explained. "I didn't want to rush that or hurry into a marriage. I don't need more children if it's not right. I know the environment that I need to feel happy and satisfied and if I don't have that right now, I'm not going to rush it."

Well, it sounds like Farrah has a plan for her life. The MTV reality star was not shy about sharing her thoughts on some of her co-stars plans either.

"It's what they welcome in their lives," she said. "Maybe they feel comfortable and they're satisfied with where they are and then they want to do that. I don't feel like while I'm filming Teen Mom that I should 'pro-create.' Some people, that's just what they believe in and they'll just keep popping out kiddos."

The reality star also stated she will no longer be involving herself with any of her Teen Mom OG cast mates, saying, "I will not be sharing my stage with [Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout] further."

"I don't know where jealousy stems from," she continued. "I think it's just their inner hatred towards themselves, but I don't need to contribute or be friends. It's like high school. I don't aspire to talk to people like that or have people like that around me. Now, I'm just around super successful business oriented people who are always channeling to do something fresh and new everyday and inspire me to be better. That's all I want to be around. I love what I attract now and it's much better than what I work around."

You can see more of Farrah on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition Fridays, at 9 p.m. on WeTV.

