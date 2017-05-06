ESPN Lays Off ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Sara Walsh After She Returns From Maternity Leave

ESPN has been shelling out some really poorly timed layoffs lately.

SportsCenter anchor Sara Walsh found out firsthand when she returned from her maternity leave to be told that her services were no longer needed at the network.

To make matters even more dire for the 39-year-old, she just had twins, a boy, and a girl.

Getting fired from your job is never convenient, but it’s definitely more frustrating when life has just gifted you two new mouths to feed.

Hopefully, the sports television giant provided her with a sizable severance package to help her and her family along until she lands something else, but details like that would likely not be disclosed to the public.

ESPN President John Skipper previously made a public statement regarding the layoffs that were to take place.

He said, “A necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decisions. Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent—anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play—necessary to meet those demands.”

Walsh’s poorly timed firing comes just a week after 17-year-ESPN-veteran Ed Werder was fired by the network 30 minutes after announcing to the world that his beloved dog was dying.

If there’s any advice that remaining ESPN employees should heed, it’s probably not to let any significant life event happen to you right now because that could be foreboding.

