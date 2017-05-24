Dwayne Johnson Recreates His Iconic ’90s Fanny Pack Photo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took his Instagram followers back in time with the recreation of one of his most iconic photos. In the memorable pic, The Rock is seen sporting a black turtle neck, blue denim, a gold chain and a black fanny pack. Well, the wrestler-turned-actor recreated the pic, sporting a very similar outfit and giving some back ground info about the photo in question. Check it out below:

In the recreation, Dwayne is sporting the same outfit and even making the same face. The only change happens to be the 45-year-old’s hair, which is now completely bald.

He shared a lot about his life during the time the picture was taken, revealing that he was living a little rough. He revealed he was sleeping on a used mattress and taking food out of a dumpster behind a hourly sex motel. He was a little vulgar in his description, saying, “You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off,” but he had a very uplifting message to share.

He gave some words of encouragement to his followers and fans writing, “If you’re going thru your own tough times “used mattress” stage, do your best to have faith things’ll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you.”

And his last bit of advise was to “always tuck the thumb” in your fanny pack.

