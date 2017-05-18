Doomsday Analyst Predicts The World Is Ending In Just Two Weeks

Well, if this YouTube video is correct then the world as we know it will be ending in just two weeks on May 31, 2017.

The video is titled End of The World-Something Big Will Happen On Earth May 31, 2017 which has been viewed over 1.25 million times since October 31 of last year.

It has picked up some steam in recent days thanks to headlines such as “The world’s going to end in a massive earthquake on May 31” from worldwide news outlets like Metro UK.

In the video, the group believes the world will end thanks to a plethora of natural disasters all over the world. Will the world actually end in two weeks from today? Probably not.

But there were four major earthquake eruptions in Italy earlier this year with multiple casualties. Scientists also claim that a super volcano eruption is ready to go off anytime in Italy.

The Hekla Volcano in Iceland is also ready to blow at any moment. So it does sound as if it is a possibility. Check out the video below:

You should take into account that since the beginning of time, men have been predicting the end of times with no success.

In fact, Horacio Villegas guessed that Doomsday would arrive on May 13. Villegas claimed that the world would descend into nuclear war on that date due to increased tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

He also said this date coincided with the hundred-year anniversary of the visitation of Our Lady of Fátima.

