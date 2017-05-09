‘Dancing With the Stars’ Says Goodbye to Another Fan Favorite Couple During Week 8 of Competition

After last week’s double elimination, five couples were left in season 24 of Dancing With the Stars! In the eighth week of the dance competition, the celebrity contestants performed two full routines, one with their pro partner and another with their partner and another professional dancer from the troupe.

The contestants delivered fun, emotional and overall brilliant performances on Monday night. Regardless of how entertaining the show was, at the end we sadly had to say goodbye to one couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two pairs up for elimination were Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess and Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater. Ultimately, the competition said farewell to #TeamDenimNDiamonds.

Bolton and Burgess have been at the bottom of the leaderboard in the last few weeks, so we weren’t completely surprised to see them go even though we will miss seeing Bolton dance each week.”I’m so thankful for the journey I got to take,” Bolton said.

There are only two weeks left in this season of DWTS. Who are you rooting for to take home the Mirror Ball trophy?

This story originally appeared on womanista.com

MORE:

[H/T Twitter / @JustJared, Twitter / @anistonbye]