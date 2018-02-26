Country Singer and Former ‘Idol’ Contestant Casey James Expecting Second Child With Wife Kelli

Caught my daughter catching up on some interesting reading. #daughter #reading #bigsister A post shared by caseyjamesofficial (@caseyjamesofficial) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Country crooner and former American Idol contestant, Casey James took to social media to share that he and his wife, Kelli, were expecting another child.

The Texas native revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that the couple, married since December 2014, were expecting their second child.

Sharing an image of his adorable daughter, Lexi, sitting in their family’s living room, James had her read a copy of the classic parenting book, “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” except the title had been altered to be “What to Expect When [Your] Mommy’s Expecting.”

“Caught my daughter catching up on some interesting reading,” he captioned. He also used the hashtags “daughter” and “big sister,” but revealed no clues as to the sex of their upcoming bundle of joy or even a due date.

Though he is extremely tight-lipped about his personal life and hardly shares the details to fans on social media, the former Idol welcomed his first daughter last February and is no doubt, very excited about this news!

Photo credit: FOX via Getty Images