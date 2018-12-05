Collin Gosselin Finally Returns To Kate Plus 8

Fans of Kate Plus 8 know that one member of the family has been conspicuously absent from the show, but on Tuesday’s episode 12-year-old Collin made a surprise appearance.

Collin has been away from home to receive treatment for undisclosed behavioral issues. This is the first time he has been spotted on the family’s new show.

While he was not present for the entire episode, the tween appeared during an interview after a family game night segment. Though relatively quiet, he did share a few thoughts with the camera.

Collin is one of the sextuplets. There are also 16-year-old twins.

It remains to be seen whether Collin will appear in future episodes with the family.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com