Chris Cornell Fans Are Going To Strange Lengths For The Hotel Room He Passed Away In

In an odd turn of events, Chris Cornell fans are flooding the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in hopes of spending the night in the room where the rocker took his own life.

The determined Soundgarden fanatics have been badgering the hotel to rent out room 1136, where Cornell was found hanged a week ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The room has reportedly been taken out of rotation and when it will return is unknown, the Detroit Free Press reported. But it may not be for some time, as the hotel is now likely to join a long list of destinations for death-obsessed tourists.

On Monday a reporter from the Free Press attempted to book the $600-a-night room, and was granted a reservation.

Up Next: Chris Cornell’s Wife Speaks Out About His Death, Reveals Details On Mental State

When he arrived, however, he was offered a different room, and was told that no booking for a specific room could be guaranteed.

Not being able to get into the room itself may not deter fans, however the hotel is likely to become a target for travelers with grim celebrity obsessions.

Cornell committed suicide shortly after finishing a concert in front of a sold-out stadium.

The door to Cornell’s room was kicked down at around 12:05 a.m. on May 18 by Martin Kirsten, who is Cornell’s bodyguard and the ex-boyfriend of Heidi Klum.

More: Longtime Confidant Of Chris Cornell Shares Disturbing News About Moments Before His Death

Vicky, Cornell’s wife, called Kirsten after her husband failed to pick up his phone. The singer was found hanging in the bathroom.

Kirsten had given Cornell two Ativan pills around 11:30 p.m. and apparently suicidal thoughts are one possible side-effect of the anti-anxiety drug.

By the following day, the door had been hastily repaired and the room closed off.

The investigation into Cornell’s death, including toxicology reports, is ongoing, but Vicky has said she believes the Ativan pills influenced her husband’s suicide.

More: Chris Cornell’s Wife’s Letter Ahead Of Funeral Revealed

Cornell’s body was cremated after a private ceremony on Tuesday, and will be buried in a Hollywood cemetery on Friday.

[H/T Daily Mail]