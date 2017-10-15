Baywatch Star Charlotte McKinney Reveals Ultra Steamy Post With Joe Jonas

Charlotte McKinney got extra close and personal with pop superstar Joe Jonas for one of her sexiest social media posts ever. The two posed together for a wildly steamy ad for Guess fashion store.

The image showed the blond bombshell snuggling up to the DNCE lead singer while donning a white sports bra that is barely able to contain her ample assets. She completed her look with a pair of skintight faded jeans and a pair of Guess underwear.

Joe Jonas showed off his toned physique while going shirtless and rocking ripped jeans. The 27-year-old placed one hand on McKinney’s booty while her hands were running through his jet black hair.

After posting on Instagram, Charlotte’s sexy pic with Joe racked up more than 12k likes and hundreds of comments.

Prior to the underwear ad being released, Joe Jonas spoke out saying that he had one final beer-fueled night before dieting for the photo shoot.

“Once I said yes, we were like, ‘It’s the last meal,’ and we just went crazy,” Jonas said. “I had a lot of pasta and a lot of beer, because I didn’t have any beer during the training process. I think I had one too many that night!”

This isn’t the first time that Charlotte McKinney and Joe Jonas have teamed up for a steamy project. Jonas and his band DNCE tapped the model to star in their provocative music video for their hit single “Body Moves.”

The two of them were shown rolling around on a bed as they filmed one another with a handheld camcorder. Charlotte was rocking a see-through bra while Joe was once again showing off his rock hard abs going shirtless.

To see more of Charlotte McKinney, she will be appearing alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron in the upcoming film Baywatch.

McKinney dished on how excited she was to work with Dwayne Johnson on the movie while speaking with Fashion Week Daily.

She said of The Rock: “I’ve always heard such great things about him, so to be on set with him was really awesome. He brought the Make-A-Wish foundation on set, and I’ve always been involved in children’s hospitals. It’s nice to see someone who works a full day and still takes time to bring kids to set and all that. I really admire him.”

[H/T Instagram: Charlotte McKinney, Fashion Week Daily]