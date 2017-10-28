Charlotte McKinney Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at George Clooney’s Halloween Party

Actress Charlotte McKinney had a revealing wardrobe malfunction on Friday night while attending a Halloween party hosted by George Clooney.

As seen in the photos posted by the Daily Mail, the Baywatch star was attending the event while wearing a gorgeous, low-cut gown with a split up to her thigh. As she strutted down the red carpet in the blue selection, the slit showed a bit more than intended.

The photos, which can be seen here, show McKinney’s white underwear, which was visible as she walked.

She seemed unfazed by the slip up and continued on her way into the party.

Elsewhere in the costume, McKinney was wearing a short blonde wig, a prop cigarette, golden heels and some jewelry.

McKinney is best known for her role as Julia in the recent Baywatch film. She also competed on Dancing With the Stars‘ 20th season.

She’s also made appearances in The Late Bloomer, Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser and Flatliners. Additionally, she’s starred in music videos for DNCE, Belly and Pete Yorn.