Charlie Sheen Unveils New Details With AIDS Struggle

Charlie Sheen opened up about the hardships of his AIDS treatment during a medical event on Thursday night.

The 51-year-old actor, who publicly announced his HIV diagnosis in November 2015, spoke about his struggles with the conventional medicine he was originally prescribed, according to Variety.

“[The drugs] kept me suppressed and alive,” he said, “but I struggled with a constant migraine and at times, borderline dementia.”

Sheen recently revealed he has been using an experimental drug called PRO 140 for the last year, and it’s changed his life for the better. He swapped the “cocktail” of pills he was originally taking for the injectable treatment, which works as “an antibody to reduce or control the HIV viral load.”

“I’ve started to feel back to myself again and back in touch with all aspects of my life,” he said at the event.

He also reflected on when he first found out he was HIV positive and how the disease changed his outlook on life.

“When I was first diagnosed, I knew it wasn’t a death sentence but it was just a giant frickin’ bummer,” he said. “I accept the gift of being alive. I could run and hide from this whole thing and not be outspoken and honest and open about it, but I’ve chosen a path that’s the opposite.”

Sheen has been staying active since his diagnosis. He’s been interviewed numerous times recently about his condition and about other celebrities in Hollywood that have HIV.

He’s also still back to his partying ways. He private airplane was searched for drugs after a “bender” in Cabo San Lucas.

He’s also set to return to acting since his FX sitcom Anger Management ended in 2014. He will star in the Crackle production Mad Families and in a disaster movie about the 9/11 attacks alongside Whoopi Goldberg.

