CBS Sitcom ‘Mom’ Donates Emmy Campaign Fund To Planned Parenthood

With the Emmy Awards only a few months away, TV series are devoting their attention towards reminding the nominating committees why their show deserves recognition. Mom series creator Chuck Lorre, on the other hand, has decided that, instead of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to earn recognition, the show will donate $250,000 to Planned Parenthood.

The decision to donate the massive sum to Planned Parenthood is just another example of the cast and crew’s charitable activities. Star Allison Janney, who has already won two Emmys for her performance on the show, has long been a support of Planned Parenthood, while Lorre regularly donates to the Venice Family Clinic, which is home to the Robert Levine Family Health Center in which he started in his father’s honor.

Another one of the show’s cast members, Anna Faris, supports the Global Alliance to Prevent Premature and Stillbirth (GAPPS).

The decision to donate the money isn’t just a charitable action that the minds behind the show wanted to take, but it was also intended to inspire fans of the show to also get involved with the organization. The show even created a custom URL to drive fans to donate funds, which you can do at ppaction.org/MOMsupport.

“In Los Angeles County alone, we answer approximately 2,000 calls each day from people asking us for help,” said Planned Parenthood president/CEO Sue Dunlap, in a statement.

“Across the country, millions of women and men are relying on Planned Parenthood health centers for their basic care — like birth control, life-saving cancer-screenings, and STD testing and treatment. We are committed to being here for them, no matter what. Generous support from our community fuels this work, and we are honored that the team behind Mom is launching this campaign at this critical time.”

Considering the show’s notoriety and success, an Emmy campaign is virtually unnecessary.

Mom recently wrapped its fourth season and will be returning in the fall for a fifth season.

