Burger King Is Finally Bringing Back a ‘Cheesy’ Favorite

Last summer, Burger King presented Cheeto-loving customers with its trendy addition of neon orange macaroni and cheese bites.

A post shared by Devyn Murphy (@devynnmurphy) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Of course, they went above and beyond that cult favorite and gave us cheese-dusted chicken fries — something customers were a bit on the fence about.

But after its limited-time run, the fast food chain is giving into customer demand and happy to announce its “Mac n’ Cheetos” are back.

According to QSR, vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foodservice, Marissa Solis said they heard their customers were having withdrawals from the Cheetos-encrusted fried mac and cheese, touting them as “the cheesiest, most amplified version of mac n’ cheese imaginable.”

They have the shape like mozzarella sticks, but the consistency of a chicken nugget. Past reviews from fans have said they pack quite a with cheesy flavors and pair well with a side of ranch dressing.

Customers can expect to see the team up with Frito-Lay hit restaurants next week, at almost $3 for a five-piece order — once again though for a limited time.

No word yet if the Cheeto Chicken Fries will be returning…

A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking) on Sep 14, 2016 at 8:03am PDT

