Blac Chyna Debuts Strawberry Blonde Pixie Cut

29-year-old model and reality TV show star Blac Chyna has debuted a new and exciting cut on social media.

Chyna took to Instagram sharing a photo of herself sporting a very elegant and classy look. She wore a black blazer with matching wide legged pants and a wide belt tied around her waist. She accessorized her look with a sparkly bracelet, watch and choker.

Although Chyna looked phenomenal in her wardrobe, the biggest transformation was to her hair. She sported a pink strawberry blonde pixie cut that really accentuated the features of her face.

She captioned the picture, “Arrived!,” with a strawberry emoji in reference to her new hair color.

Check out Chyna’s new hairstyle in the pic below:

Arrived! 🍓 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 19, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

Meanwhile, the mommy-of-two has been showing off her incredible body which can make you believe she didn’t have birth only six months ago.

A week ago Chyna took to Instagram showing off her beach bod in a white one piece swimsuit while on a boat. In one photo she sat on the railing of the boat as her long brunette hair flowed in the wind.

She kept the caption simple by only adding a present emoji.

🎁 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 11, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

