Bindi Irwin’s Boyfriend Chandler Powell Rocks First Crocodile Jump

Bindi Irwin and her boyfriend Chandler Powell are having a totally wild time!

The pair are currently on a crocodile research trip with the Australia Zoo, and Powell revealed on social media Wednesday that he successfully completed his first crocodile jump while on the trip.

Powell shared multiple photos to Instagram of himself completing the jump, which show him on top of a crocodile while pinning the animal down.

“Cannot describe how excited I am to have jumped my first saltwater crocodile!!!” Powell captioned the first shot. “Stanley was 9 feet 10 inches long and was last caught in 2013. Blessed to be a part of this awesome work.”

“By far the most amazing feeling in the world,” he added alongside his second snap, which shows the crocodile being measured. “Can’t wait for more!”

The “Croc Trip” is taking place at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Far North Queensland, Australia, and Irwin shared a photo of the herself and Powell on Instagram Wednesday to mark the occasion.

“We took turns driving the ute all the way from the Sunshine Coast to arrive here in Far North Queensland together,” she wrote. “Couldn’t have imagined a more perfect trip. Thank you @chandlerpowell it’s been incredible. Super happy to be sharing our #CrocTrip2016 with you for the first time!”

