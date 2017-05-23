Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Dating Rumors Heat Up As The Two Catch Flight Together

Thanks to some new photos out of the Cannes Film Festival, it’s very obvious that Kourtney Kardashian is trying to move on from Scott Disick, as she packed on the PDA with a new man. Perhaps, then, this is why Disick decided to hop on a flight out of Los Angeles with former Disney star Bella Thorne in tow, possibly signaling these two are more than just friends.

34-year-old Disick might be 15 years older than Thorne, but it hasn’t stopped them from having a relationship, as they were spotted last week out at a bar, possibly on a date. One of the locations in which the pair stopped is a frequent destination for Kardashian, making it plausible Disick intentionally went there in hopes of spotting her.

It was unclear where their destination was, so it’s not a guarantee that there are sparks flying between the two of them, but they obviously enjoy one another’s company enough to start jet-setting.

When speaking with E! News, a source close to Kourtney explained, “Scott doesn’t like Kourtney dating Younes at all. He doesn’t want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can’t stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes.”

They continued, “Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone,” adding, “He’ll always love her, regardless of their status.”

Disick doesn’t seem to be handling the separation from the mother of his children well, as sources have reported he’s in a “downward spiral.”

“He feels betrayed because he says she’s been dangling a carrot that she’d get back with him if he stopped drinking — which he did,” a source told TMZ. “When he found out about the model, he lost it. Scott hit up TAO on Cinco de Mayo and he was at The Peppermint Club Monday night.”

In addition to dating a new man, Kourtney revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she just doesn’t see a reconciliation in the cards.

“I really don’t think I could get back together with him,” Kourtney explained. “My kids deserve to have somebody with better moral characteristics. I’ve already had the epiphany. This is just confirmation.”

