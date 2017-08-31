‘Bachelor’ Star to Undergo Major Surgery After Heart-Wrenching News

On Wednesday, Bachelor alum, Lesley Murphy, took to Instagram to share with family, friends and fans that she is getting a double mastectomy after discovering she is at a high risk for both breast and ovarian cancer.

Murphy, 29, who once competed for Sean Lowe’s affections on the 17th season of the ABC reality show, explained in an Instagram post why she is undergoing the surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A couple of weeks ago I found out I’m BRCA2 positive, which means I’m at a high risk for breast and ovarian cancer one day,” Murphy wrote. “Buzzzz kill. I know. But it’s true what they say — knowledge is power.”

She goes on say, “I’m left with a few options and have decided that preventative surgery is what I want over various screenings multiple times a year. A double mastectomy at 2freaking9. Wtf?! Yep, it’s happening.”

In the clip, Murphy reveals a deep family history with cancer, saying her mother had it three years ago this month.

“I hope to grow up to be like her,” Murphy said. “And this is me trying. So I think the right move is just to take care of it right now and do the double mastectomy. I’m 29. It sounds young, but I’m not getting any younger.”

In her caption, Murphy shares how she decided to tell her story in an effort to help other women.

“In no way am I looking for pity through this story,” she wrote. “I’ve wanted to share the news since the beginning simply to be an advocate for early screenings, detections and girl power.”

More News:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.