‘Bachelor’ Star to Undergo Major Surgery After Heart-Wrenching News

On Wednesday, Bachelor alum, Lesley Murphy, took to Instagram to share with family, friends and fans that she is getting a double mastectomy after discovering she is at a high risk for both breast and ovarian cancer.
Murphy, 29, who once competed for Sean Lowe’s affections on the 17th season of the ABC reality show, explained in an Instagram post why she is undergoing the surgery.
I’ve been thinking on what message to put out there about power, courage, and love and then it hit me… #InternationalWomensDay is the perfect time to share what I’ve been up to the past few weeks. It has nothing to do with exciting new destinations or more stamps in my passport. A couple of weeks ago I found out I’m BRCA2 positive, which means I’m at a high risk for breast and ovarian cancer one day. Buzzzz kill. I know. But it’s true what they say – knowledge is power. I’m left with a few options and have decided that preventative surgery is what I want over various screenings multiple times a year. A double mastectomy at 2freaking9. Wtf?! Yep, it’s happening. In no way am I looking for pity through this story. I’ve wanted to share the news since the beginning simply to be an advocate for early screenings, detections and girl power👊🏻Bear with the choppy edits/audio. Day 2 video is coming (reconstruction/plastics, exciting stuff!) but in the interim, I’ll be celebrating boobs, knowledge, taking action, and my breast cancer surviving mother today💞PS if you see dirt on my forehead, I shot this on Ash Wednesday😜
“A couple of weeks ago I found out I’m BRCA2 positive, which means I’m at a high risk for breast and ovarian cancer one day,” Murphy wrote. “Buzzzz kill. I know. But it’s true what they say — knowledge is power.”
She goes on say, “I’m left with a few options and have decided that preventative surgery is what I want over various screenings multiple times a year. A double mastectomy at 2freaking9. Wtf?! Yep, it’s happening.”
In the clip, Murphy reveals a deep family history with cancer, saying her mother had it three years ago this month.
“I hope to grow up to be like her,” Murphy said. “And this is me trying. So I think the right move is just to take care of it right now and do the double mastectomy. I’m 29. It sounds young, but I’m not getting any younger.”
In her caption, Murphy shares how she decided to tell her story in an effort to help other women.
“In no way am I looking for pity through this story,” she wrote. “I’ve wanted to share the news since the beginning simply to be an advocate for early screenings, detections and girl power.”
Day 2 was filled with plastic surgery discussions plus a mammogram, ultrasound and MRI in order to rule out any existing cancer or other problems before surgery (I’m cancer free!). I haven’t spent much time in hospitals, so a long day like this gave me so much appreciation for those who must endure many minutes, hours and days inside their walls. As you can tell, I made it as much “fun” as I possibly could. Also, I can’t tell you how much I appreciate everyone’s messages on my video from yesterday. It feels SO good to have a support system like y’all, and I love how a platform like @instagram brings people together who’ve gone through similar circumstances. You say I’m inspiring, but the stories told in my comment section inspired me just the same and reconfirmed my decision to move forward with everything. A surgery date of April 11th is in the books! Until then, I have a month packed full of adventures overseas!🎉✈️
