Audrina Patridge Felt ‘Judged’ for Having a Baby Before Marriage

Audrina Patridge is speaking out about having a baby before she was married.

“God has a plan for everyone. The baby was a surprise. And I was like, you know what? This is meant to be,” the former The Hills star said of her 6-month-old daughter Kirra Max. She says after she had her baby and got married to BMX dirt biker Corey Bohan she received some backlash for having a child before she was married.

“A lot of people gave me a hard time for having a baby before getting married, but who are they to judge?” the 31-year-old said in an interview with PEOPLE. “You always have those few haters who are going to be negative in every situation. At the end of the day nobody is perfect. You have to do what’s good for you.”

She also admits she was judged for having a C-section instead of giving birth naturally.

“I never thought that I would be judged about something like that. I had no choice; I had to have a C-section,” she reveals. “I would have loved to have had her naturally, but it was just impossible.”

Patridge continued, “She was bigger than we thought and she couldn’t turn. It’s really strange to me that people are so opinionated about how someone else gives birth.” She says now, you can’t even see the scar and worries how her second birth will go (when the time comes) because this birth was “so easy.”

After the birth of Kirra, the new-mom says she breastfed to help her shed some pounds and get back into shape before wedding. “I also did squats and Pilates. Holding Kirra was a good arm work out.”

Shortly after their baby girl arrived, Partridge was busy adding final touches to her wedding ceremony.

“When I was three months postpartum, I flew to New York City for a fitting with a designer from Pallas Couture, an Australian label. It was hard because every three weeks I was a new size. When we did my measurements, I still had a bit of a belly, my hips were wider than they usually are, and my boobs were giant because I’m breastfeeding.”

She continued, “They designed the dress and then sent it to me a few days before my wedding. The dress was too big and so I had to get it altered really quickly. It worked out. They did such a beautiful job.”

She says she has learned to “be nice to everyone” and “be loyal to your friends” throughout her years on The Hills and her journey as a new mother.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.