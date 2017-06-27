Ashley Graham Shows Off The Ultimate Group Workout

Ashley Graham released the ultimate workout video on Instagram this past weekend and it gave a glimpse at how the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model sculpts her curvy figure.

The brunette bombshell captioned the clip: “What group workouts really look like at @dogpound @v_beast @tiny_dp @ingaerla @redmansworld wearing all @bigbottombehavior workout gear!”

The brief video shows the Vogue cover girl and two of her pals in an exercise session. The trio was in the midst of intense training in a boxing ring. Ashley Graham was on the right down on all fours. The 29-year-old was sporting an all black outfit complete with skintight yoga pants and a matching top. Graham was doing an exercise that looked a lot like twerking as she shook her booty for the camera. Her two friends were doing lunges and boxing combo exercises.

The footage was a massive hit with Ashley Graham’s followers as they viewed the video more than 407k times and threw out more than 32k likes.

Ashley Graham has become one of the biggest supermodels in the world despite her curvy frame. Even though she is confident in her appearance now, Ashley said that she sometimes finds herself wishing she was “thinner.”

“Do I sometimes wish I were thinner? God, in the old days, absolutely I did, but now I feel that to lose weight would be disloyal to myself,” she said. “A lot of who I am is connected to my size, and I am so happy with who I am.”

It’s evident that her build is wildly popular as she has been featured on the cover of a seemingly endless number of magazines and has amassed a following of more than 3.8 million on Instagram.

When Ashley Graham isn’t posting clips from her workout sessions, she has been frequently sharing about her new book titled A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, & Power really look like.

She posted a photo of the book cover with the caption: “May 9th! May 9th! May 9th!!!!!!!! Releasing our book tour dates & locations soon! Preorder link above.”

[H/T Instagram: Ashley Graham, Getty /Jason Kempin / Stringer]