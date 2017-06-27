Ashley Graham Spills Out Of Wild, Skintight Getup On Instagram

Ashley Graham has just unleashed one of her best social media posts ever. The Sports Illustrated cover girl took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a gallery of pics and videos of her favorite looks from her role as a judge on America’s Next Top Model, and each getup is sexier than the last.

Scroll to see some of my fav looks from this season of #ANTM! Thank you to my impeccable glam squad! Make sure to watch the finale TONIGHT!! A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

The 29-year-old model captioned the pic: “Scroll to see some of my fav looks from this season of #ANTM! Thank you to my impeccable glam squad! Make sure to watch the finale TONIGHT!”

The first outfit shows the brunette beauty rocking a skintight top that puts her ample cleavage on full display. She flaunted hourglass shape in a form-fitting pair of black pants, and completed her look with her locks flowing down in waves off her shoulders.

Another eye-catching look that Graham shared showed her in a see-through black dress that left almost nothing to the imagination. The revealing outfit had cutouts on her booty and down her hips as well as around her cleavage. She smoldered for the camera while striking a seductive pose standing in front of a white wall.

The last post in the gallery was a video that showed Ashley sporting an orange figure-hugging dress that featured a plunging neckline. Graham spiced up her look with green, winged eyeliner and a gold necklace. In the clip, Graham is having her hair tousled by a stylist as she lip syncs to a Beyonce song.

This definitely isn’t the first time that Ashley Graham has shown off some serious skin on social media this week. On Monday, she stripped down completely for several smoking hot nude snaps.

“All I have to say is – Thank You @PrabalGurung! Thank you for your desire to create clothes for ALL women. Scroll through to see his latest collab with @lanebryant,” she captioned the post.

All I have to say is – Thank You @PrabalGurung! Thank you for your desire to create clothes for ALL women. Scroll through to see his latest collab with @lanebryant! A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:14am PST

