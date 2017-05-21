Ashley Graham Shares ‘Baywatch’ Booty Pic With Teyana Taylor And Niki Taylor

Ashley Graham is giving her fans and followers a different view of the Baywatch-themed swimsuit photoshoot seen around the world.

The campaign for brand Swimsuits For All featured Graham, singer and actress Teyana Taylor and model Niki Taylor. The campaign was aptly titled #SummerIsHere. All three women are pictured wearing red lifeguard-inspired one-piece swimsuits, reminiscent of the one Pamela Anderson and the Baywatch cast made famous in the '90s.

While the photoshoot has been seen, well, everywhere, Graham is giving a different view from the shoot.

The model took to Instagram sharing a bootyful pic of herself, Niki and Teyana in their swimwear and wearing red jackets with their first names on the back.

Ashley captioned the pic, "Check out our assets. @swimsuitsforall #summerishere #swimsuitsforallsummer17."

Check out our assets. @swimsuitsforall #summerishere #swimsuitsforallsummer17 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 20, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

The ad even received approval from Baywatch reboot star and potential future president Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "Teyana & Ashley are always welcome to our #Baywatch squad," he tweeted, adding, "(of course, I have my own selfish manly reasons). U lady's look amazing!"

Swimsuits For All continues to knock it out of the park when it comes to inclusive advertising and product. Not to mention the Baywatch-themed photo shoot just looked like it was plain fun to shoot.

