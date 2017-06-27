Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Lingerie at Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has commenced out in Indio, California, and Ariel Winter is one of many celebs flaunting their latest looks around the festival grounds.

Thank you so much @hm ❤️❤️❤️Love the Coachella collection!!! #hmlovescoachella #hmpartner A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

The Modern Family star first showed off her festival outfit on Instagram in a hazy, neon-lit post on Friday night.

“Thank you so much @hm ❤️❤️❤️” she captioned the photo. “Love the Coachella collection!!! #hmlovescoachella #hmpartner”

Winter poses in front of glowing H&M sign that reads “H&M (Loves) Coachella.

While you can’t she Winter’s full look in the post, luckily photographers caught up with the Smurfs: The Lost Village star in the H&M area so fans could sneak a peek at the ensemble.

In the photo posted by the Daily Mail, she’s shown wearing lacy teal lingerie with only a set of stylish overalls over them. She tops the look off with a pair of fashionable white sneakers.

But that lingerie isn’t the only eye-catching part of Winter’s look. She’s wearing a bold pink wing that reaches down past her waist.

Click here to see all the photos of Winter’s Coachella outfit.

In other Winter news, she voices Smurf Lily in Smurfs: The Lost Village, which is in theaters now. She’s also still voicing Sofia on the popular children’s cartoon Sofia the First, which returns on April 28.

She’s also still starring as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, which is currently airing its eighth season.

You can follow Ariel Winter on Instagram at @arielwinter.

[h/t Daily Mail, Getty / Mike Windle]