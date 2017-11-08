5 Reasons ‘Sons Of Anarchy’s’ Jax Teller Would Totally Survive In ‘The Walking Dead’

Jax Teller is one tough dude, but how would the gun-toting biker handle the zombie apocalypse?

The SAMCRO president has all the skills needed to not only fend off a zombie hoard, but also survive for an extended period of time with few supplies. Here's a breakdown of exactly why this club leader would totally survive in The Walking Dead. (Photo: Sig-lab, EW)

Weapons This one is basically a "give-me." Jax's weapon manipulation skills and familiarity with an assortment of firearms means he can scavenge for anything that goes "boom" and use it to mow down Walkers. While he favors the Glock 17 handgun, Jax is also more than competent with shotguns and rifles. And in a world where guns and ammo are few and far between, being able to use anything you come across is a huge asset. (Photo: Manolith) prevnext

Motorcycle If we've learned anything from The Walking Dead it's that the motorcycle is king. Just ask Daryl. In Sons of Anarchy, Jax rides a 2003 Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide Sport, a nimble beast that can easily maneuver through thickets of zombies and end-of-the-world debris. After all, the roads in the zombie apocalypse aren't exactly top notch. Having a motorcycle means carrying less cargo, but that won't be a problem for Jax. It also means much better gas mileage, allowing him to scout out more locations while spending less time exposing himself to search for fuel. (Photo: Wallpapermonkey) prevnext

Wit Jax is king of thinking on his feet and getting out of sticky situations alive. It's his ability to instantly read a situation and devise a game plan that kept him alive in the world of Sons of Anarchy, and it's these same qualities that would keep him alive in The Walking Dead. Zombies aren't the only threat in this apocalyptic scenario. The lack of society and scarcity of supplies means you are always defending against the possibility of attack. People want your stuff, but even the Governor would have a tough time outplaying Jax Teller. (Photo: GQIndia) prevnext

Leader Jax can sometimes go rogue, but overall he's an excellent leader and team player. He spent years watching and learning as Clay ran the club. Then, when it was finally his time to become president, he took the club to new heights. Having what it takes to be a good leader is essential for surviving in The Walking Dead. While it's possible to go it alone, there are strength in numbers. Look at Rick and his team. Like Rick, Jax has a magnetic personality and people are drawn to him. But more than that, he knows how to delegate and how to make the tough decisions. (Photo: Lovelacemedia) prevnext