49ers’ Colin Kaepernick Continues Protest, Takes a Knee During National Anthem in San Diego

(Photo: NFL)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continued his silent protest Thursday by taking a knee during the national anthem.

As the song played out before the preseason game in San Diego, Kaepernick knelt down and folded his arms. But this time he wasn't alone. Safety Eric Reid also declined to place his hand over his heart and joined Kaepernick in kneeling.

Kaepernick also took a knee during the 49ers' first game of the season, against the Green Bay Packers.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," said Kaepernick. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

The NFL star made headlines again after photos surfaced of his anti-police socks "depicting the police as pigs."

Colin Kaepernick is now wearing socks depicting the police as pigs. pic.twitter.com/C1D809YSR2 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 1, 2016

Kaepernick responded to the public outcry by taking to Instagram.

"I wore these socks, in the past, because the rogue cops that are allowed to hold positions in police departments, not only put the community in danger, but also put the cops that have the right intentions in danger by creating an environment of tension and mistrust," wrote Kaepernick. "I have two uncles and friends who are police officers and work to protect and serve ALL people. So before these socks, which were worn before I took my public stance, are used to distract from the real issues, I wanted to address this immediately."

While Kaepernick's protests have stirred debate, the 49ers have expressed their support of their player's actions, which is probably a good thing since he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

"When there's significant change and I feel like the flag represents what it's supposed to represent in this country, I'll stand," said Kaepernick.

[ H/T NFL ]