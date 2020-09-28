Zac Brown Band Member Clay Cook and Wife Brooke Welcome Baby No. 3

✖

Zac Brown Band member Clay Cook became a dad for the third time on Friday, Sept. 25 when he and his wife, Brooke, welcomed their third child together, a baby girl. Cecilia "Ceci" Ellen Cook is the first daughter for the couple, who also shares sons Theron "Teddie" Maine, 2, and Charles "Charlie" Robert, 3.

PEOPLE reports that baby Cecilia was born in Newport, Georgia, weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measuring 21 inches long. "We could not feel more proud to introduce our daughter, Cecilia Ellen," Cook and Brooke shared. "We have always hoped for the opportunity to raise a strong girl alongside her two sweet brothers. The fact that she came to us during this year is a blessing not lost on us." On Instagram, Cook shared a photo of himself and his wife holding their daughter, who was wrapped in a tiny pink blanket and wearing a headband with a bow.

Brooke posted a set of photos of herself holding Cecilia on her own page, writing, "I have a daughter" along with a crying emoji. She also noted that Cecilia was born on National Daughters Day and added, "We are in heaven."

Cecilia's first name honors the patron saint of music and her middle name is a tribute to Brooke's grandmother. When the Cooks confirmed the pregnancy in March, Cook shared that the baby would be the first girl in the Cook family line since the 1930s.

"Our whole family, and especially her big brothers, cannot wait to meet her,” the musician told PEOPLE at the time. "I can’t say how much it means, especially during this time in the world, that we can share our joy and blessing with everyone."

In April, Brooke reflected on being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic on Instagram in a post sharing a sonogram image of baby Cecilia.

"In a time of such uncertainty, changes, challenges, and fear I’m so thankful to have this peanut as a promise of hope and light," she wrote. "To be pregnant during a global health pandemic with countless bleak social and financial implications can at times feel overwhelming, but then I am reminded of this beautiful life my body is building and am humbled to recognize that we have everything we could possibly need."

Brooks shared that her family is "so fortunate to have our health, home, and the love of each other." "If the story of you is adjusted by the current climate, that will just be something that will add to who you are as a person... something that will be sure to give you strength and perseverance," she continued. "So thank you, baby girl, for reminding me about the importance of slowing down and paying tribute our blessings in the face of all challenges."