Roger Palm of ABBA Fame Has Died

Longtime ABBA drummer Roger Palm has died. The Swedish musician, who played on some of the iconic pop group's biggest hits, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21 due to Alzheimer's disease, his family confirmed in a statement, per FAKTI. He was 75.

"He was a warm and humble person who always protected his friends and family," Palm's family said. "He will be greatly missed and leaves a huge void in his wake. We will all remember him with warmth in our hearts."

Born in Kyrktåsjö, Sweden on March 31, 1949, Palm began drumming professionally when he was 17, according to The Original Band. After performing with numerous Swedish groups, including the Gimmicks and the Beatmakers, throughout the '60s and '70s, Palm began to work in the Swedish session circuit and played at Frida's (Anni-Frid Lyngstad) recording session, where Benny Andersson served as producer, per Drummer World.

Palm soon began working together with Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, making his first appearance at an ABBA-related session at the same time as bass player Mike Watson in 1971, according to his biography on the ABBA website. The first ABBA track he appeared on was "Rock'n'Roll Band," which was recorded in August 1972. Although Ola Brunkert drummed on most ABBA tracks, Palm played on some of the group's most iconic songs, including "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen", "Take A Chance On Me", "I do, I do, I do, I do, I do", "Intermezzo No.1" and "Thank You For The Music."

Released as the lead single from ABBA's fourth studio album, Arrival (1976), "Dancing Queen," became the group's only No.1 hit in the U.S. and topped the charts in several countries, including Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015. "Mama Mia," as well as some of the group's other biggest hits, meanwhile, became the inspiration behind the 2008 film of the same name starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, and Amanda Seyfried.

Paying tribute to Palm on Facebook, Janne Schaffer, who worked with the drummer, said, "I miss you Roger with your happy shouts in the studio when we created music with, among others, Ted Gärdestad. You gave Ted's 'Satellit' a fantastic swinging accompaniment and on classics like ABBA's 'Mamma Mia' and 'Dancing Queen', your drums sound unforgettable. I will always remember you."