William Michael Morgan is Happier Than Ever Ahead of Sophomore Album Release

William Michael Morgan is hard at work on his sophomore album, the follow-up to his successful Vinyl, released in 2016. The innovative singer is sharing a few tracks ahead of time with his fans, before he finishes up his second set of tunes.

“We have some of it out so far,” Morgan told PopCulture.com. “Before the end of the year we plan on releasing all of it, which is a total of five songs – half of a record. Early 2019 our plans are to go back in, go back into the studio, and finish writing, finish finding songs, go back in and cut the rest of the record, and find a single to service to radio.”

The new record will show the highs of his life—successful tours, welcoming his daughter, Presley—as well as the lows, including his engagement and subsequent split from Runaway June‘s Jennifer Wayne.

“I feel like I’ve grown up a lot,” Morgan conceded. “I’ve done a lot of living, loving, hurting on both ends. So it feels good to let some of that stuff come out from the heart and hit some paper, and then hit a microphone, and let it all out.”

Morgan isn’t afraid to be vulnerable in his music, which he promises will come through on his next project.

“I’ve learned to embrace that. I’ve learned to embrace who I am, and my God, it feels fantastic,” said Morgan. “I am more happy than I’ve ever been in my life. I am. I’m more centered, and I have a lot of that to owe to quitting drinking, focusing on my life, focusing on my music, my little girl, my family, and of course, getting out there and playing shows. That’s the best therapy a man could want.”

After Morgan’s break-up from Wayne, he gave up alcohol in pursuit of finding the best version of himself.

“I quit cold turkey,” Morgan recalled. “It wasn’t like I had a problem. I guess God opened my eyes a little bit and said, ‘If you want to do this, you need to really focus on it. Run your business like a business.’ So here we are. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

In addition to his music, Morgan is focusing his attention on his little girl, who is fully in the toddler phase, with Morgan embracing every moment.

“Two-and-a-half now,” he said. “Running around. Talking. Telling you what she wants, and what she doesn’t want. I don’t know if this is too personal or not, but she’s just now really really getting the hang of potty training. It’s so special. Watching her hit those milestones—it’s very special.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Tim Mosenfelder