Will Smith Wants to Remix Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’

Will Smith wants in on the craze over Lil Was X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road” remix.

After the original song was removed from Billboard‘s Hot Country Chart, the 19-year-old rapper enlisted Cyrus to make a remix released on April 5 and is not a viral hit.

Billboard justified their decision in a statement to Rolling Stone saying the track “does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.” The remix is now the top song on iTunes and Apple Music and is expected to be at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Smith got in on the action by posting his own take on the viral “Old Town Road” memes, sharing the music video to his 1999 song “Wild Wild West” set to the new song.

“Y’all Call me when you’re ready to shoot the video,” the Grammy-winning rapper and actor wrote, as first reported by PEOPLE, tagging Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

As first captured by Comments by Celebs, Lil Nas X responded to Smith’s post seemingly shocked that the superstar took notice of his song.

“NO F—ING WAY,” the rapper wrote in the comments section of Smith’s post.

“Old Town Road” previously sparked controversy after it was removed from the chart. At the time, Lil Nas X called it a “country trap” song.

“It’s not one, it’s not the other,” he said. “It’s both. It should be on both [charts].”

After the release of the remix, Cyrus took to Twitter to speak out on his decision hop on the song.

“It was so obvious to me after hearing the song just one time,” Cyrus wrote on Twitter Friday. “I was thinking, what’s not country about it? What’s the rudimentary element of a country and western song? Then I thought, it’s honest, humble, and has an infectious hook, and a banjo. What the hell more do ya need?”

“A few days passed and I went to the studio to do vocals,” he added. “When I finished the pass, I whistled at the end of the song. Thats when the engineer stood up and said, ‘that s— is fire’ We’re keeping that! Glad you guys are diggin’ the tune, love seeing all your meme’s (sic).”

Cyrus’ daughter, pop star Miley Cyrus has been promoting her dad’s new single heavily. In one of her posts, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer shared a video of a mullet-clad Billy Ray dancing on stage but the old song is replaced with “Old Town Road.”