Will Dolly Parton Make More Movies With Netflix?

You may just get to see more of Dolly Parton on Netflix. During a chat with Larry Ferguson on Mr. Nashville Talks, she addressed whether she would continue to make movies with Netflix. According to the country legend, she would be open to it.

When asked about her collaborations with Netflix, Parton said that those who work at the streaming service are “wonderful.” She also stated that one of the best things about working with them, aside from the fact that they “pay good,” is that they grant her a ton of creative control. For those reasons, Parton can foresee working with them again, as she said, “I’m certain I’ll be doing other things with Netflix through the years.”

Fans might recall that Parton initially signed a major deal with Netflix back in 2018. At the time, CNN reported that the country legend signed a deal with the streaming service to produce a series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, with episodes based on her music. Parton released a statement about the collaboration in which she expressed her excitement over bringing her songs to life with a little help from Netflix.

“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music,” her statement read. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations.” Not only did Parton appear in the show, but she also served as a singer/songwriter and executive producer. The deal also called for even more projects from Parton. Rolling Stone reported that her Dixie Pixie Productions reached a deal with Warner Bros. Television for eight television movies. The “9 to 5” singer worked with Warner Bros. Television in the past, as she produced both the NBC film Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors and Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

Since inking this deal, Parton has collaborated with Netflix on many other occasions. In 2020, the streaming service released Here I Am, a documentary on Parton’s life and Christmas on the Square, an original movie starring both Parton and Christine Baranski. Parton also contributed the soundtrack for the 2018 movie Dumplin’. As for what Parton is going to tackle next, she told Ferguson that she co-wrote a book, Run Rose Run, with James Patterson. She also made a companion album, also titled Run Ruse Run, that features music based on the characters in the novel.